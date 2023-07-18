Local angler earns ‘Ultimate Angler’ status

(Fremont County, WY) – Four more Wyoming anglers can say they conquered one of the toughest fishing challenges in the state. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is happy to announce the newest Ultimate Anglers, who caught 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming. The achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program.

The newest Ultimate Anglers are:

Casper Region: Logan Harris and Michael Hughes

Logan Harris and Michael Hughes Lander Region: Benton Davis

Benton Davis Cody Region: Joseph Wassmer

“Congratulations to these four anglers. Earning this title is quite the accomplishment,” said Alan Osterland, chief of the fisheries division.

Trophy fish represent the largest fish in the state — the top 5% — of the 24 eligible species. Some fisheries in Wyoming are managed for trophy sizes, while others are managed for high catch rates and species diversity.

Participating in the Master Angler program is easy, even if catching a trophy is challenging. Anglers must land a fish that meets or exceeds the minimum qualifying length from snout to the tip of a pinched tail, and must take and submit a side-view photograph of the fish. Include in the photograph an object, like a ruler or a coin, to validate the length. Submit the photo, angler information, details about the species and where it was caught on the Game and Fish website.

“I encourage all anglers to get outside this summer and give it their all to become the next Ultimate Angler,” Osterland said. “The only way to win is to fish, so get out there!”

The Master Angler program includes a variety of challenges. Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of Master Angler, a species-specific sticker and recognition on the Game and Fish website. Five different trophy-length species designate someone as a Trophy Angler, carrying the same prizes as a Master Angler with a commemorative medallion. Those who catch 10 different trophy species get the title of Ultimate Angler and earn a commemorative plaque to honor their achievement and recognition.

Anglers can use information from the Master Angler webpage to see which waters have yielded trophy fish to plan their own pursuits. To submit an entry or for measurement tips and a list of masters, visit the Game and Fish website.