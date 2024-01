(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a pattern change will begin today, with light snow spreading into the western mountains.

Dry weather continues east of the divide, but a cooler and wetter pattern is still expected to begin this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s today, with lows tonight in the teens and into the single digits for windier areas.

h/t NWSR