Legislative Session Preview Luncheon happening on December 2nd

In anticipation of the Wyoming State Legislature’s 2023 General Session, which will convene in Cheyenne on January 10, the Lander, Riverton, and Dubois chambers of commerce are co-hosting a Legislative Session Preview Luncheon on Friday the 2nd of December at the Lander Community & Convention Center.

Fremont County’s six state legislators have been invited to highlight their interim legislative activities as well as share what issues they expect the Legislature will address come January. A general Q&A will follow legislators’ individual comments.

“We first held this event before last year’s budget session, and it was very well received. I’m pleased to co-host it again with my new counterparts Samuel [Tower] in Riverton and Luke [Sander] in Dubois,” said Owen Sweeney, Executive Director of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “The goal is to give our members and guests the opportunity to hear from all of Fremont County’s legislators together in the same room and also to build relationships among the county-wide business community. Despite the immense size of Fremont County and the distances between our municipalities, there is more and more commerce and travel among them, and we ought to be thinking regionally about certain issues.”

WHO – Fremont County’s Senators and Representatives

Senator Cale Case – R (District 25)

Senator Tim Salazar – R (District 26)

Representative Lloyd Larsen – R (District 54)

Representative Ember Oakley – R (District 55)

Representative-Elect Sarah Penn – R (District 33)

Representative Pepper Ottman – R (District 34)

WHAT – 2023 Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

WHERE – Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive

WHY – Inform yourself / Inform your business / Connect with the business community

WHEN – Friday, December 2, 2022, noon – 1:00 p.m.

TICKETS – $30 members / $40 guests / $500 table sponsorship for 8 (chamber members) / $600 table sponsorship for 8 (guests) ~ Purchase tickets here.

SPONSORSHIPS – 4 levels available here. Call 307-332-3892

Thank you, GOLD LEVEL sponsors!

BUFFET LUNCH PROVIDED BY – Mr. D’s

HOSTED BY – Lander Chamber of Commerce, Riverton Chamber of Commerce, Dubois Chamber of Commerce