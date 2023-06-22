Legends snap losing streak with a sweep over Rawlins

(Lander, WY) – Sooner rather than later, the streak had to end. The Legends were battling in close games at the Father’s Day Tournament and entered Wednesday on a 14-game losing streak. They hosted the Rawlins Generals, who were seeking their first wins of the year.

Game one saw the Legends score the first two runs of the game, with Joel Beaver and Brayden Baker crossing home plate. Lander added three more runs in the third. Rawlins scored three of their own in the third and fourth innings. However, Lander did have an out in the fourth inning, but everyone scored once. The game was called after Ty Martin sent a grand slam over centerfield. The Legends won 19-3 in game one, closing the streak.

Game two would have a similar start and ending besides the grand slam. However, the Generals would take a 3-2 lead over the Legends going into the bottom of the third. Bodie Moffat would notch in an RBI single to bring Baker home to tie the game at 3-3. Lander added 11 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to win 14-4, putting the 10-run rule into effect.

Advertisement

After hard-fought battles and seeing games slip through their hands, the Legends saw wins four and five on the season. Lander is now 5-15 on the season and 0-8 in conference play. They are off until July 7, when they will travel up to Park County to face off against the Cody Cubs.

Catch yesterday’s games below!