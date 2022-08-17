Last Dubois Friday Night Rodeo of the summer – don’t miss it!

DUBOIS RODEO ASSOCIATION would like to thank all those who have came and supported the Friday Night Rodeos this summer!
We had a great “Pink” night last Friday. Thank you to Casting for Recovery for making it special.
Last FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO and Buckle Presentation is this week at 7:30 pm. Bring the family for the greatest family friendly entertainment in Fremont County!
We will be honoring the Military this week with special guest, Dan Starks!! We are blessed to have the museum and all that it stands for.
Contestants will be competing for the buckles in each event! The guest ranches have competed every week in the Dude Ranch Ribbon Pull for a special made print from Tom Lucas to hang at their ranch.
The bull riding will be exciting! We’ve gone four weeks with no qualified rides! Contestants will be competing for over $3,000.
Team Ropers we will have slack starting at 5:30 pm!
Photos courtesy of Bill Sincavage
Results 8/12/22
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper 19.
2nd Hazey Givens 55.5
Steer Riding
1st Eli Ruby 82
Mini Bulls
1st Sami Becker 89.5
2nd Eion Murray 89
3rd Stetzen St Clair 88
Jr Barrels
1st Charley Cox 19.044
2nd Reina Givens 19.151
3rd Remington Prince 20.255
Open Barrels
1st Missy Givens 18.167
2nd Victoria Lilly 18.993
3rd Aislyn Vroman 19.06
4th Desiree Cooper 19.451
Saddle Bronc
1st Dan Weyrich 71
Ranch Broncs
1st Gary Wager 76
2nd Conner McCallmont 74
3rd Colten Anderson 72
Breakaway Roping
1st Lanna Jordan 3.72
Tie Down Roping
1st Talon Cooper 17.90
Team Roping
1st Mickey Harrington/Jeff Brown 10.65
Dude Ranch Event
1st Brooks Lake Lodge 40.38
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
THANKS AGAIN TO OUR HOST HOTELS: LONGHORN RV & RESORT & CHINOOK WINDS
SPECIAL THANKS TO THE FOLLOWING FOR GRANTS/DONATIONS FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO FACILITIES!!!
WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
JIM RICE, BETTS FOUNDATION, KERRY & MISSY SPROUSE, DAVID DEWHIRST, SEI PRIVATE TRUST, CM RANCH, LAZY L&B
OPPORTUNITY SHOP
NEVERSWEAT REC BOARD
WYOMING BUSINESS COUNCIL
CM RANCH – MR JAY KEMMERER
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
