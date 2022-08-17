Last Dubois Friday Night Rodeo of the summer – don’t miss it!

DUBOIS RODEO ASSOCIATION would like to thank all those who have came and supported the Friday Night Rodeos this summer!

We had a great “Pink” night last Friday. Thank you to Casting for Recovery for making it special.

Last FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO and Buckle Presentation is this week at 7:30 pm.  Bring the family for the greatest family friendly entertainment in Fremont County!

We will be honoring the Military this week with special guest, Dan Starks!!  We are blessed to have the museum and all that it stands for.

Contestants will be competing for the buckles in each event! The guest ranches have competed every week in the Dude Ranch Ribbon Pull for a special made print from Tom Lucas to hang at their ranch.

The bull riding will be exciting! We’ve gone four weeks with no qualified rides!  Contestants will be competing for over $3,000.  

Team Ropers we will have slack starting at 5:30 pm!  

Photos courtesy of Bill Sincavage

Results 8/12/22

Pee Wee Barrels  

1st Caylin Cooper  19.

2nd Hazey Givens  55.5

Steer Riding

1st Eli Ruby  82

Mini Bulls

1st Sami Becker 89.5

2nd Eion Murray  89

3rd Stetzen St Clair  88

Jr Barrels

1st Charley Cox  19.044

2nd Reina Givens  19.151

3rd  Remington Prince  20.255

Open Barrels

1st Missy Givens  18.167

2nd Victoria Lilly  18.993

3rd  Aislyn Vroman  19.06

4th Desiree Cooper  19.451

Saddle Bronc

1st Dan Weyrich   71

Ranch Broncs

1st Gary Wager  76

2nd  Conner McCallmont  74

3rd Colten Anderson  72

Breakaway Roping

1st  Lanna Jordan  3.72

Tie Down Roping

1st  Talon Cooper  17.90

Team Roping

1st Mickey Harrington/Jeff Brown   10.65

Dude Ranch Event

1st  Brooks Lake Lodge  40.38

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

THANKS AGAIN TO OUR HOST HOTELS:  LONGHORN RV & RESORT & CHINOOK WINDS 

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE FOLLOWING FOR GRANTS/DONATIONS FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO FACILITIES!!!

WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

JIM RICE, BETTS FOUNDATION, KERRY & MISSY SPROUSE, DAVID DEWHIRST, SEI PRIVATE TRUST, CM RANCH, LAZY L&B

OPPORTUNITY SHOP

NEVERSWEAT REC BOARD

WYOMING BUSINESS COUNCIL

CM RANCH – MR JAY KEMMERER

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

