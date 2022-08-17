Last Dubois Friday Night Rodeo of the summer – don’t miss it!

DUBOIS RODEO ASSOCIATION would like to thank all those who have came and supported the Friday Night Rodeos this summer!

We had a great “Pink” night last Friday. Thank you to Casting for Recovery for making it special.

Last FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO and Buckle Presentation is this week at 7:30 pm. Bring the family for the greatest family friendly entertainment in Fremont County!

We will be honoring the Military this week with special guest, Dan Starks!! We are blessed to have the museum and all that it stands for.

Contestants will be competing for the buckles in each event! The guest ranches have competed every week in the Dude Ranch Ribbon Pull for a special made print from Tom Lucas to hang at their ranch.

The bull riding will be exciting! We’ve gone four weeks with no qualified rides! Contestants will be competing for over $3,000.

Team Ropers we will have slack starting at 5:30 pm!

Photos courtesy of Bill Sincavage

Results 8/12/22

Pee Wee Barrels 1st Caylin Cooper 19. 2nd Hazey Givens 55.5

Steer Riding 1st Eli Ruby 82

Mini Bulls 1st Sami Becker 89.5 2nd Eion Murray 89 3rd Stetzen St Clair 88

Jr Barrels 1st Charley Cox 19.044 2nd Reina Givens 19.151 3rd Remington Prince 20.255

Open Barrels 1st Missy Givens 18.167 2nd Victoria Lilly 18.993 3rd Aislyn Vroman 19.06 4th Desiree Cooper 19.451

Saddle Bronc 1st Dan Weyrich 71

Ranch Broncs 1st Gary Wager 76 2nd Conner McCallmont 74 3rd Colten Anderson 72

Breakaway Roping 1st Lanna Jordan 3.72

Tie Down Roping 1st Talon Cooper 17.90

Team Roping 1st Mickey Harrington/Jeff Brown 10.65

Dude Ranch Event 1st Brooks Lake Lodge 40.38

Bull Riding No Qualified Rides

THANKS AGAIN TO OUR HOST HOTELS: LONGHORN RV & RESORT & CHINOOK WINDS

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE FOLLOWING FOR GRANTS/DONATIONS FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO FACILITIES!!! WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION JIM RICE, BETTS FOUNDATION, KERRY & MISSY SPROUSE, DAVID DEWHIRST, SEI PRIVATE TRUST, CM RANCH, LAZY L&B OPPORTUNITY SHOP NEVERSWEAT REC BOARD WYOMING BUSINESS COUNCIL CM RANCH – MR JAY KEMMERER

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!