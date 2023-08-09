Dubois Friday Night Rodeo – Military Appreciation

And there were two…

What a great weekend for a rodeo in Dubois!! This Friday at 7:30 pm is Military Appreciation Night in Dubois~ Dan Starks, National Museum of Military Vehicles will be our special speaker, VFW will be there and we’ll be flying our giant flag! Don’t miss this Friday, summer is almost over!!

Lots of broncs, bulls, roping & barrels.

Let your kids ride a sheep and participate in the kid’s calf scramble!

Lots going on in Dubois this weekend as well! Rustic Pine has live music every Friday night after the rodeo, Dubois Quilt Show, Firefighters Buffalo Barbeque & Dubois Fly-In. Lots of great places to eat, shop & stay in Dubois! Don’t forget Cowboy Church Sunday at 6:00 pm by Sunnyside Church of Kinnear.

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE