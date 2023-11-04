Laramie County Sheriff’s Office searching for highway shooting suspect; portion of US85 currently blocked to all traffic

UPDATE: As of 6:50 PM, the roads have reopened.

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and apprehended. The person with the gunshot wound is currently in stable condition. The Sheriff’s Office extends our gratitude to the public for their invaluable assistance in this matter.

(Laramie County, WY) – Portions of US-85 in Laramie County are blocked off while the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a person of interest, Bear Larkman, in a highway shooting that took place earlier this evening, November 4, according to a post shared on the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The following message is currently posted on the WYDOT website: “US85: Law enforcement activity, all lanes blocked near Cheyenne at milepost 4, Use I-25 as alternate route.”

The full release from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is below.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Bear Larkman for Questioning in Connection to US Highway 85 Shooting Incident

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the assistance of the public in locating Bear Larkman, who is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that took place on US Highway 85, near Mill Marker 2.

Bear Larkman, believed to be driving a white Ford pickup with Wyoming license plate 2-49285, is considered a person of interest in the investigation and is urged for questioning. The authorities stress that Larkman should not be approached under any circumstances, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

In the event of locating Bear Larkman or the described white Ford pickup, the public is strongly advised to contact 911 immediately and refrain from any direct approach.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing all leads and resources to locate Bear Larkman and urges anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Any further information or tips on this matter should be directed to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office through Dispatch at 307)633-6525 or through the local emergency number, 911.

The cooperation and support of the community in providing information that could lead to the swift and safe resolution of this situation is greatly appreciated by law enforcement.

The investigation into the US Highway 85 shooting incident is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office assures the public that all efforts are being made to ensure the safety and security of the community.

About the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Laramie County, ensuring safety, law enforcement, and maintaining order within the community.

Note: Details are subject to change as the investigation continues. All information provided is accurate as of the date of this release.

Contact:

Chance Walkama, Undersheriff

(307)633-4712