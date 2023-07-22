Lander’s Main Street named one of the best in the Rockies

(Lander, WY) – Geography resource website World Atlas recently assembled a list titled “These Towns In The Rockies Have The Best Main Streets,” and Lander made the cut.

Here’s what they had to say about Lander:

“Just south of the Wind River Reservation, Lander is one of the coolest small towns in Wyoming. The town is home to a unique history of the wild west, “where the rails end and the trails begin.” It is an excellent location for outdoor adventurists, with opportunities including the scenic beauty of Sinks Canyon State Park, Wind River Mountains, and Red Canyon. Some of the most popular activities in the area include mountain biking, rock climbing, backpacking, fishing, and of course July Fourth celebrations. The downtown streets share a glimpse into the town’s history, with unique spots such as the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and the Museum of the American West. There are also plenty of shops, microbreweries, art galleries, restaurants, and more.“

