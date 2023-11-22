LanderBiz: Radiant Wellness with Liana Velasquez aims to provide total body wellness and healing

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.

(Lander, WY) – Radiant Wellness with Liana Velasquez, LLC is a new appointment only physical/mental therapy business in Lander that aims to provide folks with “unique physical and mental health intervention approaches to promote the most optimal health care possible for each patient served,” while also providing “one-on-one, hands-on, total body wellness and healing.”

Liana Velasquez, OTR/L has an extensive medical background that extends back to the age of 15 when she worked in Hospice, continuing on to obtaining her undergraduate degree in Kinesiology from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and later graduating from the University of New Mexico with a Masters in Occupational Therapy in 2019.

Liana Velasquez. h/t Radiant Wellness

Velasquez shared that she had always wanted to start her own practice someday, and decided a few years after graduation that it was time for a change.

When it was time to decide on a place to settle down, Lander just “spoke to her,” and she has now been here for over a year.

As for the business, the following are the many conditions that Radiant Wellness can help treat: Adhesive Capsulitis (Frozen shoulder), Athletic Injuries, Anxiety Disorders, Bell’s Palsy, Brain Fog, Breathing Issues, Cerebral Palsy, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Chronic Pain, Digestive Disorders / IBS, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (pain associated), Fibromyalgia, Headaches (Migraines, Tension, Cluster), Neuropathies, ITB Syndrome, Joint Replacements, Lower Back Pain, Lyme Disease, Motor Disorders, Muscle Strains, Myfascial Pain Syndrome, Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis, Post Surgical for Upper Extremities, Post Concussion Syndrome, Pelvic Floor Issues, PTSD, Plantar Fasciitis, Rotator Cuff Tear/Repair, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Sciatica, Seizures, Spinal Instability, Shoulder Bursitis, Sprained/Torn Ligaments, Tendinitis, Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, TMJ, Women’s Health, Whiplash

In addition to the treatments for the conditions listed above, Velasquez specifically specializes in the treatment approach of fascial counterstrain, which is described as a “therapeutic, hands-on method, designed to release spasm in all tissues of the human body.

“Every organ, nerve, artery, muscle, ligament, tendon, vein and lymphatic vessel in the human body can actively spasm and produce pain in a natural, protective response to injury,” the Radiant Wellness website explains. “Once this reflex spasm is triggered it can persist, spread and form hundreds of tender points. FCS works to release the tissue in spasm and the corresponding tender point by gently unloading the injured structure.”

Velasquez shared the approach continues to be developed by Brian Tuckey out of Massachusetts, whom she also studied under, and that she is the only practitioner for it in the state of Wyoming.

“Fascial counterstrain compliments other forms of wellness like acupuncture and chiropractic services nicely,” Velasquez went on to explain. “It is a very gentle approach. The patients I usually see are ones that have very extensive medical diagnoses or have been to doctors that can’t seem to figure out the problem.”

Radiant Wellness also focuses on quality care and rehab for the upper extremities, all while utilizing a “biomechanical approach with increased mindfulness to emphasize psychosocial aspects of healing to promote holistic mind-body wellness.”

Other services they provide include half hour and full hour dry needling sessions, as well as UV light depression treatment.

You can read more about these services, and how to book an appointment on the Radiant Wellness website.

Velasquez teased that more services will be provided in the future that aren’t currently available in the state, including the purchase of a machine that helps treat lymphedema and major scar tissue injuries.

Radiant Wellness is currently open for business, but be on the lookout on the Facebook page for an upcoming grand opening open house event.

Radiant Wellness is located at 592 Main St. Suite F, in Lander, and you can contact Liana by calling 307-206-6975, or emailing at [email protected].