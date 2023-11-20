LanderBiz: 23 Squared offers handcrafted artistry from across the state

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.

(Lander, WY) – 23 Squared just celebrated its first anniversary. Located at 305 Main Street, the store features a wide variety of handcrafted items, from earrings to chocolates and beyond.

The store got its name because there are 23 counties in the square state of Wyoming, shared co-owner Jacquie Oliver. “That’s WY”

They feature 86 different artists, craftspeople, and DIYers from all across the Cowboy State.

“It’s so fun,” said co-owner Tammy Bradshaw. “We never know what they’re going to bring to us.”

Tammy and Jacquie seek out potential clients at craft fairs, but now the word has gotten out a little bit, and folks are starting to seek out 23 Squared.

“It’s amazing how much talent is in this state,” Jacquie noted.

They don’t want to sell a bunch of the exact same products, so they encourage the artist to explore more options and to get creative with their items.

Their sellers range in age from 10 to 88.

“Not only do we support the artists, we support the town, we support the county, (and) we support the state,” Tammy explained about the store.

The majority of the sellers at 23 Squared take custom orders.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday. For hours this week, check for updates on their Facebook page.

For artists interested in selling in 23 Squared, email [email protected] or call 307-330-3101.