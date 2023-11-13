Lander woman died in early morning rollover Saturday, FCSO reports

(Lander, WY) – A one vehicle rollover resulted in the death of a 32-year-old Lander woman on Saturday, November 11, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log issued on November 13.

The woman was not identified in the report, which stated that the crash occurred on Dutch Ed Lane off of N 2nd Street.

Law enforcement was notified of the crash at 7:01 AM, which “appeared to be caused by the driver failing to negotiate the turn,” the report states.

The vehicle is reported to have then rolled down an embankment, and eventually came to a rest, upside down in a drainage ditch.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

County 10 submitted a Coroner report for the incident, and will follow up with any relevant information when that report is received.