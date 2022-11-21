Lander to discuss disbursement rules for economic development tax, with Central Wyoming Regional Airport in mind

The Lander City Council will hold a special regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes an executive session for the purchase of real estate.

The council will consider authorizing the purchase of a property later, under new business.

Other new business items on the agenda include:

-A hanger lease at the Lander Municipal Airport

-A final payment to Patrick Construction for the bank restoration and utility crossing of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River

-Payment processing instructions and guidelines for municipal court payments

-A change order for the Hunt Field Airport Taxiway Project allowing construction operations to resume in April

Tuesday’s work session begins with a presentation by Kara Colovich with the Energy and Environment Task Force.

The council will also discuss its memorandum of understanding with the Lander Economic Development Association and hear a presentation from that group addressing Lander Investment For Tomorrow rules for the Fremont Air Service Team.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 892 2527 2675 Passcode: 212340).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.