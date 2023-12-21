Lander Tigers basketball to host alumni charity event

(Lander, WY) – On December 26 at 7 p.m., alumni from the Lander Tigers basketball program will suit up for the first-ever alumni game at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, according to the Lander Valley Tigers basketball team’s Facebook page.

“I have always wanted to find a way for the present to stay connected with our past. I’ve been a part of such a small window of time in Lander Tiger Basketball history,” Head Coach of the Tigers, Stu Mullins, said. “There have been so many great players and coaches throughout the years that are off doing some really amazing things in the world and for their local communities.”

It’s a great chance for the former players to come together and create a community event!

“This seemed like a chance to connect with those Tiger players of the past that established the foundation, and then, luckily for me, reconnect with some of my former players that you create bonds with forever,” Mullins said. “It’ll be a fun night for the fans and alumni players.”

Donations will be accepted at the front door.

Proceeds go towards Lander Valley High School student Jordan Officer and his family to help cover medical expenses incurred after his recent automobile accident.