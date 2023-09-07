Lander Strikers, Fremont Toyota Shootout soccer tournament set for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Strikers youth competitive soccer club is hosting their annual tournament, the Fremont Toyota Shootout, the weekend of September 30 and October 1.

The tournament is set to host over 120 teams from across Wyoming, bringing over 1,200 youth soccer players and their families to Lander for the weekend.

Games will be played at the Lander Valley High School, Lander Middle School/North Park, and Popo Agie Park (Starrett).

Advertisement

Spectators are also welcome to watch and support youth soccer in Wyoming.

If you have any questions or are interested in sponsorship and volunteer opportunities please reach out to our tournament committee at: [email protected]