Lander sets fees for rodeo, park facility rentals; no separate charge for ticketed events

The Lander City Council passed a resolution this month setting fees for rodeo and park facility rentals.

The resolution does not include a separate fee structure for ticketed events. The fee schedule for rodeo and park facility rentals that the Lander City Council approved this month. h/t City of Lander

‘Some disappointment’

Last year, the city had started asking organizations hosting ticketed events at rodeo and park facilities to pay a fee totaling 10 percent of ticket revenues collected at the gate.

This year, city staff recommended capping that fee at $4,000.

The fee schedule the council considered earlier this year set the cap even lower, at $2,000. The fee schedule that the City of Lander considered but did not adopt in April. h/t City of Lander

Councilmember Missy White expressed “some disappointment” this month that the separate fee schedule for ticketed events had been eliminated.

“We had something that would have done a little bit more to help with some of the upkeep (and) deferred maintenance for our various facilities,” she said. “We had a plan, even though it was modest, to have some of the users contribute to the upkeep. Then we totally walked back from that and put ourselves back into a place where far less funds are coming in. I’m a little confused about what our thought process on that (was). My own wish is that we had not backed off quite so far.”

She later voted against the fee schedule resolution.

Family gatherings

City clerk Rachelle Fontaine pointed to another change in the resolution that was adopted this month: Groups of 1-20 people will now be charged $25 per day, as opposed to $50 per day, for park gazebo rentals.

Councilmember Julia Stuble said the change will make gazebo rentals more “affordable for families.”

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.