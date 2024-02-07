Lander Schools Kindergarten Registration Now Open

Online registration for 2024-25 Kindergarten is now open for Fremont County School District 1 – Lander.

From the district website (landerschools.org), use the following information to get your student registered.

Families in the district:

Log onto your Parent Portal Account and register your kindergartener

New Families to the district:

Under Quick Links, go to Parents, then Registration, New Students, New Student Registration Page and then follow the prompts.

The registration process will include:

Register on Parent Portal or New Student

on Parent Portal or New Student Upload an Immunization Record

an Immunization Record Upload a Certified State-Issued Birth Certificate

a Certified State-Issued Birth Certificate Upload Proof of Residency (example: electric bill; must be a physical address, no P.O. Box accepted)

Please note, ALL documents must be received before class placement

Kinder Open House will be held April 4, 2024. Drop in anytime from 5 to 6 p.m. at Gannett Peak Elementary, 615 Popo Agie Street in Lander

For assistance with registration or any questions: Please call 307-332-6690

*As per State Statute and District Policy JEB, students must be 5 years of age on or before August 1.

Children turning 5 years old between August 1 and September 15 will be screened in August, by appointment. Your child may be able to attend depending on their screening scores.

Public notice paid for by Fremont County School District #1

