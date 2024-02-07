More

    Lander Schools Kindergarten Registration Now Open

    Public Notice
    Public Notice

    Online registration for 2024-25 Kindergarten is now open for Fremont County School District 1 – Lander.

    From the district website (landerschools.org), use the following information to get your student registered.

    Families in the district:

    Advertisement

    Log onto your Parent Portal Account and register your kindergartener

    New Families to the district:

     Under Quick Links, go to Parents, then Registration, New Students, New Student Registration Page and then follow the prompts.

    The registration process will include:

    Advertisement
    • Register on Parent Portal or New Student
    • Upload an Immunization Record
    • Upload a Certified State-Issued Birth Certificate
    • Upload Proof of Residency (example: electric bill; must be a physical address, no P.O. Box accepted)

    Please note, ALL documents must be received before class placement 

    Kinder Open House will be held April 4, 2024. Drop in anytime from 5 to 6 p.m. at Gannett Peak Elementary, 615 Popo Agie Street in Lander

    For assistance with registration or any questions: Please call 307-332-6690

    Advertisement

    *As per State Statute and District Policy JEB, students must be 5 years of age on or before August 1.

     Children turning 5 years old between August 1 and September 15 will be screened in August, by appointment. Your child may be able to attend depending on their screening scores.   

    Public notice paid for by Fremont County School District #1

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.