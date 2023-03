(Lander, WY) – The Lander Rural Fire Department shared Friday night that two new volunteer firefighters, Eric Moore and Marta Johann, are fresh off their probationary period. Eric Moore (h/t Lander Rural) Marta Johann (h/t Lander Rural)

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, you are encouraged to call the Fremont County Fire Protection District Headquarters in Riverton at (307) 857-3030.