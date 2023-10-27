Lander residents may experience discolored water on Monday

The City of Lander is advising residents that they may encounter discolored water on Monday, October 30, 2023. This temporary condition is a result of necessary adjustments associated with the ongoing reconstruction of the Ellis water tank. The City’s staff will be re-routing flows in the area, potentially causing discoloration in various parts of Lander.

Water discoloration can occur when flow directions are shifted, which can disturb sediment within the system. We want to assure residents that although the water may appear discolored, it remains safe to drink.

What to do if you experience discolored water:

Let the water run: If you encounter discolored water, we recommend allowing your taps to run for a short period. This will help flush out any sediment that may have been stirred up during the flow adjustments.

Water safety: Rest assured, the water remains safe for all normal uses, including drinking.

The City of Lander appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this necessary infrastructure improvement. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please reach out to City Hall.