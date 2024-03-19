Lander resident, Herrmann Global owner profiled in CNN article on European transplants who are here to stay in the USA

(Lander, WY) – CNN’s Terry Ward published an article Monday titled “Meet Europeans who moved to the US and say there’s no going back,” and among those profiled is Lander resident and owner of Herrmann Global, Florian Herrmann.

As the title suggests, the article profiles Europeans who moved to the U.S. and do not have any intention of moving back to their home countries.

“Small town America is still absolutely amazing,” Herrmann says in the write-up. “There’s a support system I just don’t see happening anywhere in the world. You know the police officer, the people from the courts, the neighbors. My friends will visit from Germany and see me waving to a police officer and wonder what I’m doing.”

Herrmann is originally from Munich, Germany, and first came to the U.S. in 2006 as part of a university exchange and internship program in California, the article states.

He eventually settled here in Lander with his family and started his own tourism marketing business, with Herrmann telling CNN that “he feels fortunate to live in such a tight-knit community with a can-do, ‘cowboy mentality,’ too.”

While Herrmann says returning to Germany for a “year or two” is a possibility, he doesn’t believe moving back long-term will ever happen.

“I have become too Americanized. I love my life and the way I live,” he says. “When I go back, I think, ‘I really couldn’t live here anymore.’”

You can read the full CNN article right here.