CWD detected in Elk Hunt Area 28

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 28. The disease was confirmed in a hunter-harvested cow elk in late December 2023.

Elk Hunt Area 28 is in the Lander Region and is bordered by Elk Hunt areas 127 and 98, where CWD was detected in 2022 and 2021.

To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected. In 2022, Game and Fish personnel tested 6,701 CWD lymph node samples from deer, elk and moose — primarily submitted by hunters.

Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on CWD testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.