(Lander, WY) – Lander Learning Express Preschool collected diapers and wet wipes for the First Stop Help Center during the month of February for their yearly tradition of community service.

Lander Learning Express Preschool is for children ages three to five, and is Lander’s newest preschool.

To learn more about the preschool, call 307-359-1943 or visit their Facebook page.

