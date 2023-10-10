Lander Medical Clinic’s Oct. 11 drive-through Flu Vaccine Clinic changed to walk-in due to weather

In October, Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care will host drive-through Flu Vaccine Clinics at both Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care in Riverton.

Due to impending rain tomorrow, the first clinic in Lander will be walk-in. Oct. 18th clinic will remain drive-through in both locations unless otherwise notified.

Lander Medical Clinic | 745 Buena Vista Drive:

Wednesday, Oct. 11th, 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM (walk-in because of weather)

Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Western Family Care | 609 E. Madison:

Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 3:30 – 6:00 PM

Flu vaccines for ALL Adults

Flu vaccines for children 6 months to 18 years old with commercial insurance only during drive-through clinics.

Per the CDC, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. Vaccination is vital for people at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

Stop by to get your up-to-date vaccine from your vehicle.

We look forward to seeing you!