Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care provide urgent care to patients to ensure same-day appointments

Sudden illness or accidents are never fun. It can be extra stressful trying to get an appointment when you need one. Life is stressful enough as it is. That’s why the Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care provide urgent care to patients to ensure a same-day appointment.
The Lander Medical Clinic’s main campus provides urgent care and will make sure you get the care you need right when you need it. Simply walk in and a provider will see you in the order of your arrival or call (307) 332-2941 for an appointment.
The provider at urgent care can treat you for a variety of symptoms such as:
- Allergic reactions
- Asthma
- Cuts
- Bug bites
- Falls/Broken bones
- Sprains
- Strains
- Colds
- Influenza
- Pink eye
- Ear infection
- Sinus pressure or infection
- Bronchitis
- Strep throat
- Many other general issues
The Lander Medical Clinic’s main campus is located at 745 Buena Vista Drive in Lander. The clinic is open from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays and has dedicated urgent care on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.
For urgent care in Riverton at Western Family Care East, please call (307) 856-6591 or (307) 463-0814 to schedule an urgent care appointment. The clinic at 609 E. Madison Avenue in Riverton is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm for your urgent care needs.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911 or go to the Emergency Room.
Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care together are a large multi-specialty group practice with an emphasis on primary care. Its mission is to provide healthcare services to all individuals in Fremont County with dignity, compassion and respect.
We pride ourselves on being Fremont County’s medical home.
