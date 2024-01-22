Special Olympics Wyoming athletes to compete in 2024 State Winter Games

(Jackson, WY) – From Tuesday, February 27 to Thursday, February 29, more than 350 athletes, Unified Sports® Partners, coaches, families, and cheerleaders from all over the Cowboy State will be in Jackson for the 2024 Special Olympics Wyoming State Winter Games. This event will be hosted at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole High School, the Summit High School fields, Snow King Resort, and the Elks Lodge.

Winter Games is one of Special Olympics Wyoming’s 4 state sports competitions. It is the culminating competition for those participating in Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing. The public is invited and encouraged to attend all parts of the Special Olympics Wyoming State Winter Games.

Competition Locations:

Alpine Skiing – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Snowboarding – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Cross Country Skiing – Summit High School Fields

Snowshoeing – Summit High School Fields

Advertisement

Competition Times:

Wednesday – 9:00 am Warm-up

Wednesday – 10:00 am Time Trials

Wednesday – 1:00 pm Competition Starts

Thursday – 8:45 am Warm-up

Thursday – 9:30 am – 11:00 am Competition

Thursday – 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Competition

Opening Ceremony and the Parade of Athletes will take place at Jackson Hole High School on Tuesday, February 27 at 7:15 p.m. The Opening Ceremony is where all the athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches and volunteers will gather to introduce the competing teams, recite the coach, official and athlete oaths, share some inspiring words, and celebrate the lighting of the “Flame of Hope”.

Wyoming law enforcement personnel, better known as the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), have been volunteering, fundraising, and spreading the word of inclusion for Special Olympics Wyoming since 1987. At this year’s Winter Games, several different Wyoming law enforcement agencies will escort delegations into the Opening Ceremony and light the Flame of Hope which symbolizes courage and celebrates diversity. Wyoming law enforcement will also cheer on the athletes and present medals following each final competition on February 28 and February 29.

Volunteers:

Advertisement

Special Olympics Wyoming is looking for volunteers to help with timing, scoring, awards, lunches, and much more! If you are interested in volunteering for this incredible event, please sign up using this link.

Thanks to our Partners:

Special thanks to our Gold Medal Partners: State Farm (Austin O’Bryhim) and Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board. Thank you to all partners in Jackson who are helping to make this event possible!

Advertisement

“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” – Special Olympics Athlete Oath

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.sowy.org

Facebook: facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming

Instagram: https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy

Advertisement