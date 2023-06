(Berlin, Germany) – Riverton athlete Luke Bappe earned a bronze medal in the 400m final at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Catch Luke’s winning run below!

USA’s 4×100 relay was placed in a very tough heat, and they could only pull out a 6th place finish, his mom Becky Bappe shared.

Advertisement

The Games have now wrapped up, and a farewell send-off happens tonight with Closing Ceremonies at Brandenburg Gates.