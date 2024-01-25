Lander local wins Regional BroadwayWorld Award

Lander local, Oakley Boycott, has emerged victorious in the recent Regional BroadwayWorld Awards, securing “Best Supporting Actor in a Play” for her performance as Mrs. White in “Clue” at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Boycott’s portrayal of this iconic character, originally portrayed by Madeline Khan in the 1985 film adaptation of “Clue”, captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her widespread acclaim for her talent, dedication, and ability to bring Mrs. White to life on stage.

The BroadwayWorld Awards recognize excellence in theater and cabaret productions across the country and Boycott’s achievement stands as a testament to her exceptional contributions to the performing arts community. Their commitment to the arts has not only brought joy to audiences of all demographics but has also elevated the cultural landscapes of communities across the country.

Boycott expresses extreme gratitude for the consistent and unconditional support received from her community with acknowledgement to the collaborative efforts of the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina cast and crew. This award marks a significant milestone in Boycott’s career. This Regional BroadwayWorld Award is a testament to Boycott’s artistic prowess and a well-deserved recognition of her creative endeavors.

About Oakley Boycott

Oakley Boycott is a seasoned actor, born and raised in Lander, the daughter of Diane Corsick and Bill Boycott. She is known for her versatility and captivating performances on the stage, screen and endurance art work. Formerly the Outreach Director of the Lander Art Center, Oakley splits time between their hometown of Lander, WY and New York City. www.oakleyboycott.com

About the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on Hilton Head Island, SC is a prominent cultural hub committed to fostering artistic expression and enriching the community through engaging and diverse theatrical productions. https://www.artshhi.com