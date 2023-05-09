Lander Lobos season preview and schedule

(Lander, WY) – Can they make a fifth straight championship game? That is what the Lander Lobos will be looking to do this season after winning the 2022 championships a year ago.

The Lobos last season won the state tournament in the best form possible…dramatic fashion. They had a walk-off in the semi-finals to reach the chipper before winning over Cheyenne 5-3 to claim the state title.

The Lobos only look to get better. Lander is led by David Rees along with multiple assistant coaches including Shannon Stephenson and Ryan Carey coach the team and are looking to get better every day this season. “We are just looking forward to getting better.” The Lobos are coming into the season with some new players and some returners. “We have a pretty young team. We are trying to make them better players and better people,” Rees said.

This past weekend, the Lobos hosted scrimmage games again Otto and Gillette. Otto would see a 13-3 win for the Lobos while the Gilette contest had Lander falling in both games on Sunday. “There is no such thing as perfection, but there is nothing wrong with working towards it,” Rees said about the scrimmage over the weekend.

The Lobos have seen talent go onto the college level including head coach David Rees’s son Paxton and more over the years. Currently, a couple of players are being looked at from the Lobos and will look to show out this season.

You can listen to the full interview of David Rees below:

Here is a look at the season schedule for the Lobos. All games are subject to change. (Note: Bold means games that County 10 will have coverage of this season! Otto is also scheduled to play Lander again this season. That date and time are TBD)

May 13-14 Mother’s Day Tournament in Lander County 10 will have coverage on Sunday.

May 20 home vs Casper Crosshairs 2 and 4 p.m.

May 26-28 at Gillette TBD

June 3 at Rock Springs TBD

June 10 Casper Crosshairs TBD

June 17-18 Father’s Day Tournament in Lander TBD

June 23-25 Cheyenne Tournament TBD

July 5-9 State in Casper