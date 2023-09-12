Lander little league football finished LJFL jamboree with success

(Lander, WY) – It was the first time young football stars were on the gridiron playing against other opponents and continuing to learn the game of football. Lander was home to three little league football towns that included Worland and Thermopolis, hosted by the Lander Junior Football League. All teams came together for a one-day event and each contest had a set number of plays in each contest.

For the third and fourth-grade games, Lander Green and Lander White finished the week with a winning record. Lander Green went 4-0, while Lander White was 3-1. Fifth grade saw Lander in the championship, where Lander’s lone came out with the win over Worland.

Lander is scheduled to play teams that include Wyoming Indian, Ft. Washakie, Worland, and Thermopolis in the future.

Enjoy the photo collection of some of the games that happened on Saturday!