Forget groundhogs this February 2; Lander Lil’s 2023 prediction is…

(Lander, WY) – Lander Lil, Lander and Fremont County’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, poked her head out of close to two feet of snow this morning, to answer whether we are looking at an early Spring or six more weeks (light, Wyoming chuckle) of winter… Lander Mayor Monte Richardson pleads with Lander Lil for an early Spring. h/t Vince Tropea If you look closely at the almost two feet of snow behind Lil, you can see the outline of her shadow… h/t Vince Tropea

… And it looks like, you guessed it, six more weeks (second Wyoming chuckle thinking of the May snowfall) of the cold stuff.

Despite Lander Mayor Monte Richardson’s pleas with Lil for an early Spring, the prairie dog, who has been serving since Lander’s Centennial in 1984 according to town lore, predicted more winter.

We reached out to renowned weatherman Phil Connors to get his thoughts on Lil’s prediction, and while he had no comment on Lil, he did say to avoid guys named Ned…