Lander Legends Father’s Day Schedule

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Legends will have another tough stretch of games coming up this week. Lander will battle Lovell on Wednesday for conference play and then in Powell Friday through Sunday for the Father’s Day tournament. The games on Wednesday against Lovell will count toward the conference record. Lander and Lovell will play on Saturday again. That game will not count toward the conference record.

They will be two conference opponents although those games will not count towards their conference record. The Legends will battle two out-of-state opponents from Montana.

County 10 will have the call of all the Lander Legends games this weekend on YouTube, Facebook, and our radio station KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM.

Advertisement

Here is a look at the schedule!

Friday

Lander vs Powell 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Lander vs Lovell 10 a.m.

Lander vs Laurel 3 p.m.

Sunday

Advertisement

Lander vs Upper Deck Expos (Billings) 2 p.m.