    Lander Ice Skating Rink adjusts schedule for extreme cold weather

    Sponsored by City of Lander

    In response to anticipated severe cold temperatures forecasted for this weekend, the ice skating rink in Lander announces temporary adjustments to its schedule. We encourage our community to take note of the revised schedule and plan your skating accordingly.

    Open Hours:

    Friday, January 12, 11 AM – 5 PM

    Saturday, January 13, 11 AM – 5 PM Sunday, January 14, Noon – 5 PM Monday, January 15, 11 AM – 5 PM

    Closure Details:

    Friday, January 12, 7 PM – 10 PM (No Recreational Skating) Saturday, January 13, 5:30 PM – 7 PM (No Adult Hockey) Saturday, January 13, 7 PM – 10 PM (No Recreational Skating)

    If you plan to utilize the rink during the open hours, please dress in additional layers and take breaks to warm up inside. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we implement these weather-related closures.

