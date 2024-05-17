Arapaho Charter High School’s Katie Law named Wyoming High School Principal of the Year

(Arapahoe, WY) – Katie Law, Principal at Arapahoe Charter High School, has been named the 2024 State Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals. Law will join her fellow state principals of the year from across the country in October for consideration as 2024 National Principal of the Year, conducted by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

From a parent at Arapahoe Charter High School:

“Katie Law is the heart and soul of the Arapaho Charter High School and the core reason for the recent success they’ve realized. I grew up in Arapahoe and my mother was a long-time school board member for the district. She and others had a vision to build a charter school that educated, supported, and empowered our youth, no matter their circumstance. Katie has kept true to that vision since her arrival as a teacher in 2007. Despite several detours, we began to see the culture of ACHS return to its original intent when Katie became principal. Since then, she managed to establish a consistent and holistic culture that was student-focused. She has grown the student body to levels never seen before. Her students follow her example of being resilient, steadfast in their beliefs, and focused on their education. She is preparing to graduate the largest class of ACHS graduates in the history of the school, breaking the record set just last year. This includes what I imagine is a record number of “on-time” graduates. This shift in culture would not have been possible without Katie’s leadership and her commitment to the original vision of the ACHS.”

“Every year, NASSP is proud to honor the principals who are making a difference in the lives of their staff and students through outstanding educational leadership,” says NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “The state principals of the year have made tremendous strides in one of the most difficult times ever experienced by the American education community. We salute these leaders and celebrate the incredible work they are doing to help their students and educators survive and thrive.”

The NASSP National Principal of the Year program convenes the year’s top principal from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools at a four-day institute, taking place this fall. During the event, principals will meet with their elected officials to discuss legislation that impacts education, participate in professional learning, network with NASSP staff and their peers, and be officially recognized for their achievement during an awards program.

