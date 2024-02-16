Lander grad recognized for founding Veteran support nonprofit in Montana

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School class of 2009 grad Blake Fuhriman has been making headlines for the past few years in Montana.

Founder and executive director of the nonprofit Veterans Navigation Network (VNN), Fuhriman was most recently named a “40 Under 40 2024” Billings’ Best and Brightest by the Billings Gazette. His write-up is on page 8 of the PDF, and continued on page 33.

Billings-based VNN helps Veterans with support and resources to transition back into civilian life.

“Not just providing resources and information, we are by their side to support them each step of the way,” the VNN website says.

Fuhriman graduated early from LVHS so he could get an Army Ranger contract, his mom, Teresa Findley, shared.

He served as an Army Ranger for four years, with three deployments to Afghanistan, his biography says. After a parachuting injury, he got out of the military and experienced firsthand the difficulties of transitioning back into civilian life, which is why he founded VNN.

In 2022, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte presented Fuhriman with the Governor’s Veteran Commendation award for his positive impact on the community.

Not only does VNN help Montana Veterans, but they will help any Veteran who reaches out, according to Findley.

Learn more about VNN on their website and Facebook page.