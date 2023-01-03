Lander First Fridays to kick-off the New Year on January 6

(Lander, WY) – Community partners, artists, and local businesses are participating in the January First Friday on January 6, from 6-8 pm in Lander.

Businesses and organizations that will be participating in the January event are:

Alchemy Artists Co-Op – Hands on a String workshop

Lander Body Works Studio – Salsa classes for beginner and intermediate dancers

Lander Pioneer Museum (9am-5pm)

The Middle Fork – Ramen Night

Scott Robeson Designs – 25% off Christmas (extra 10% if they mention code words “Shop Lander 1st Fridays!”), 10% off all signs, 20% off all trays and bins

Businesses, non-profits, or groups that would like to participate in Lander First Fridays need to fill out the Intent to Participate form, and a Lander First Fridays committee member will be in touch with you!

For more information, including a growing list of participants, please contact the Lander First Fridays Committee at [email protected] or visit the Lander First Fridays Facebook page.