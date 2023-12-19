Lander educators receive Wyoming School Board Association’s Golden Bell, Champion of Education awards

(Lander, WY) – Two Lander educators were recently recognized by the Wyoming School Boards Association (WSBA) for their commitment and contributions to education both local and statewide.

Deidre Meyer, the district Curriculum/Instruction/Assessment Director, received the Champion of Education award, which recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to the improvement of education in their local district.

“Deidre’s enthusiasm, professionalism and deep knowledge of how to put educational theory into practice has made a deep impact on the students of Fremont County School District #1,” Board Chair Jared Kail told County 10.

Advertisement

“She embodies the concept of “Champion of Education” in her steadfast work promoting the values of high-performance learning for each and every one of our students. Our board was excited to nominal Deidre for that work, and thrilled that WSBA recognized her for a well-deserved award.”

Bill Lee, longtime Lander educator and social worker with 40 years of experience, received the WSBA’s highest recognition, the Golden Bell Award, which is given to those people who have made an outstanding contribution to the improvement of education on a local, regional and statewide level.

“Bill’s tireless work has contributed tremendously toward the furtherance of student mental health policies both locally and statewide,” Kail went on to say about Lee.

“Countless Lander students have had their lives changed in a positive way by the incredible work that Bill has done in his career and beyond. The Board was pleased to nominate him for all of his important work throughout his long and impactful career.”

Advertisement

As Kail stated, Meyer and Lee were nominated by the FCSD #1 school board and were ultimately up against other educators from around the state.

“Bill and Deidre were both held up against their peers from across Wyoming, and their work and efforts recognized as peer-leading examples of what strong educational leadership we have here in Lander.”

While Meyer was not in attendance, both were recognized at the November 21 FCSD #1 school board meeting by the Trustees and Brian Farmer of the WSBA.

Advertisement