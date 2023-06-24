Lander, Dubois made list of small Wyoming towns that ‘come alive in summer’

(Fremont, WY) – Geography resource website WorldAtlas.com recently assembled a list of small towns in Wyoming that “come alive in summer,” and both Lander and Dubois made the cut for Fremont County.

Here’s what they had to say about the Fremont locales.

Lander:

“Experience the Wild West in Lander, a captivating summer getaway with an abundance of natural wonders and thrilling adventures. Surrounded by majestic mountains, this charming town attracts outdoor enthusiasts with its breathtaking hiking trails and world-class rock climbing spots. Embrace the serenity of scenic rivers and indulge in fly fishing or white-water rafting expeditions. Discover the rich cultural heritage at the Museum of the American West and the Lander Art Center, providing insight into the region’s history and artistic expressions. Lander is also a gateway to the mesmerizing Wind River Range, allowing for unparalleled backpacking and camping experiences. With its warm community spirit and vibrant cultural history, Lander promises an unforgettable summer retreat for nature lovers and seekers of authentic Western charm.“

Advertisement

Dubois:

“Another captivating and quietvsummer destination, Dubois boasts breathtaking vistas that inspire awe. Its rugged landscape, painted with vibrant colors, invites outdoor enthusiasts to embark on thrilling adventures. The Wind River Mountains, with their majestic peaks, provide a haven for hikers, while the sparkling waters of the Wind River and the nearby lakes beckon anglers and water sports enthusiasts. Dubois’ rich Western heritage can be explored through its charming downtown, brimming with rustic charm and friendly locals. The area is also home to diverse wildlife, including majestic elk and bears, making it a paradise for any wildlife lovers. With its stunning scenery, abundant recreational opportunities, and welcoming atmosphere, Dubois is a true hidden gem for anyone looking for an enthralling summer treat.“

(Dubois was also recently named one the “most picturesque small towns in Wyoming” by WorldAtlas.)

The article concludes by accurately summing up summer in small town Wyoming.

“As the bright blue skies compliment the stunning landscapes of Wyoming, a transformation takes hold, breathing new life into its sleepy small towns. With lively festivities, outdoor adventures, and a sense of community that transcends the pages of a storybook, these hidden gems reveal their true essence best during the summer months. From the lively events and rich western history to the echoes of laughter in local diners, each town paints its own unique picture of warmth and joy. As the days grow longer and the sun casts its golden glow, these Wyoming towns become a vibrant tapestry of shared experiences, showcasing the true magic of summer in a way that words can hardly capture.“

Advertisement

Read the full list here and see if you agree!