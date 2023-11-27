More

    Lander City Council to discuss greenhouse gas emissions targets during work session Tuesday

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t County 10

    The Lander City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

    The agenda begins with two presentations: one by Jake Lara on Stacker and Airtable, and one by Kevin Kershisnik “concerning the components of economic development.”

    Next, the council will discuss three topics:
    -proposed ordinances for staff bonding requirements and defining entertainment for purposes of bar and grill liquor licensing
    greenhouse gas emissions goals
    -golf course lease renewal

    The work session packet includes a draft resolution that states the City of Lander will aim for a 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 50 percent reduction by 2040, using 2021 as a baseline.

    Finally, Jenna Ackerman will offer a presentation on the Lander Economic Development Association.

    Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 890 7392 8499 Passcode: 947959).

    Past meeting recordings are available here.

    For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

