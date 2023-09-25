Lander City Council to discuss City Park camping fees during work session Tuesday; regular meeting first

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes an ordinance on second reading allowing the council to adjust the rules at local parks and recreational facilities.

The council will then convene into a closed session to discuss potential litigation before considering two new business action items:

-approve a representation and fee agreement with Adam Phillips for Quiet Title Action

-approve an agreement between local government and law enforcement agencies that allows all of the entities involved “to provide general law enforcement services” within one another’s jursdictional boundaries

Work session

The agenda for the work session includes a discussion about camping fees at Lander City Park.

There are also four items of new business on the work session agenda:

-a presentation from the Lander Police Department about new data tracking software

-a discussion about job descriptions

-an update on Housing Authority Board fundraising efforts and a discussion about building assets

-a welcome center agreement between the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and the City of Lander

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 830 8466 3536 Passcode: 482844).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.