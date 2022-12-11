Lady Wolverines pick up win over Cheyenne South

The Lady Wolverines saved the best for last in a long 1-3 weekend with a 55-48 win over Cheyenne South late Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the tournament, Riverton fell to Sheridan 60-34, followed by Friday losses to Laramie 57-29 and a very talented Class 3-A Pinedale 76-30.

Saturday afternoon’s game featured six ties before the Lady Wolverines rolled to a seven-point lead late in the game via a 26-point fourth period, the best of the weekend. Wetu Cloud Horse was fouled on this shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Paizley Jackson led Riverton with 22 points, and point guard Olivia Bradley tallied nine. Hailey Engstrom won the “Windex Award” for cleaning the glass, with a dozen rebounds, and scored nine points.

Tae Leseberg drove across the front of the Laramie defense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Wolverines led early by two points but trailed or tied over the next four periods before the final period rally opened via a pair of free throws from Jackson that knotted the game at 42. Riverton trailed by five points before they came to life offensively.

Macee Brown started the run with a baseline 3-pointer after chasing down a long rebound to close the gap to 42-40. Olivia Bradley worked inside for a shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Pinedale regained the lead, converting a pair of free throws for a 44-42 advantage, but Engstrom answered with two free throws to tie the game a final time at 44.

The final period was free throw shooting contest and South led a final time after hitting a pair to lead 46-44.

Rylee Johnson set up a Laramie defender – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Jackson, Bradley, and McAye Fegler all hit free throws in the final minute to pull away for Riverton’s first win of the year.

Riverton 11 7 4 7 – 29

Laramie 21 12 15 9 – 57

Riverton – Olivia Bradley 2 0-1 4, Ella Judd 1-2 1, Wetu Cloud Horse 0-2 0, Hailey Engstrom 1 2-2 4, Taelyn Leseberg 1-2 1, Paizley Jackson 4 (1) 1-2 12, Ryle Johnson 1 5-7 7. Totals 8 (1) 10-18 29

Laramie – Shipman 1 (4) 2-2 16, Martinez 2 0-1 4, Dorrell 2 0-0 4, Moore 2 0-2 4, Proctor 2-2 2, Forry 11 (1) 0-0 25, Reese 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 (5) 4-7 57

Riverton 10 13 4 3 – 30

Pinedale 23 23 12 18 – 76

Riverton – Macee Brown (1) 0-0 3, Fegler (1) 2-2 5, Judd 1 0-0 2, Cloud Horse 1 1-2 3, Engstrom 4 1-5 9, Jackson 3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-2 2. Totals 9 (2) 6-11 30

Pinedale – Kunard 6 (1) 0-0 15, Heath 0-2 0, Illoway 2 0-1 4, Rogers 2 (2) 0-0 10, White 2 (1) 0-0 7, Bowers 5 (3) 3-3, Sandner 9 0-0 18. Totals 26 (7) 3-6 76