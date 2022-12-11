Lady Wolverines pick up win over Cheyenne South

The Lady Wolverines saved the best for last in a long 1-3 weekend with a 55-48 win over Cheyenne South late Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the tournament, Riverton fell to Sheridan 60-34, followed by Friday losses to Laramie 57-29 and a very talented Class 3-A Pinedale 76-30.
Saturday afternoon’s game featured six ties before the Lady Wolverines rolled to a seven-point lead late in the game via a 26-point fourth period, the best of the weekend.
Paizley Jackson led Riverton with 22 points, and point guard Olivia Bradley tallied nine. Hailey Engstrom won the “Windex Award” for cleaning the glass, with a dozen rebounds, and scored nine points.
The Lady Wolverines led early by two points but trailed or tied over the next four periods before the final period rally opened via a pair of free throws from Jackson that knotted the game at 42. Riverton trailed by five points before they came to life offensively.
Macee Brown started the run with a baseline 3-pointer after chasing down a long rebound to close the gap to 42-40.
Pinedale regained the lead, converting a pair of free throws for a 44-42 advantage, but Engstrom answered with two free throws to tie the game a final time at 44.
The final period was free throw shooting contest and South led a final time after hitting a pair to lead 46-44.
Jackson, Bradley, and McAye Fegler all hit free throws in the final minute to pull away for Riverton’s first win of the year.
Riverton 11 7 4 7 – 29
Laramie 21 12 15 9 – 57
Riverton – Olivia Bradley 2 0-1 4, Ella Judd 1-2 1, Wetu Cloud Horse 0-2 0, Hailey Engstrom 1 2-2 4, Taelyn Leseberg 1-2 1, Paizley Jackson 4 (1) 1-2 12, Ryle Johnson 1 5-7 7. Totals 8 (1) 10-18 29
Laramie – Shipman 1 (4) 2-2 16, Martinez 2 0-1 4, Dorrell 2 0-0 4, Moore 2 0-2 4, Proctor 2-2 2, Forry 11 (1) 0-0 25, Reese 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 (5) 4-7 57
Riverton 10 13 4 3 – 30
Pinedale 23 23 12 18 – 76
Riverton – Macee Brown (1) 0-0 3, Fegler (1) 2-2 5, Judd 1 0-0 2, Cloud Horse 1 1-2 3, Engstrom 4 1-5 9, Jackson 3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-2 2. Totals 9 (2) 6-11 30
Pinedale – Kunard 6 (1) 0-0 15, Heath 0-2 0, Illoway 2 0-1 4, Rogers 2 (2) 0-0 10, White 2 (1) 0-0 7, Bowers 5 (3) 3-3, Sandner 9 0-0 18. Totals 26 (7) 3-6 76