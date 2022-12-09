Lady Wolverines fall to Sheridan in Opener

The Lady Broncs took command early and never let up in a 60-34 win over the host Lady Wolverines in the opening game of the season for both teams at the annual Strannigan Tournament. Wetu CloudHorse took a baseline shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton was mismatched against the taller, faster Lady Broncs and trailed by double-digits early in the game. Sheridan also has a deep bench, reflected by six different girls scoring in the opening period. Taelyn Leseberg worked the perimeter – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton was paced by Paizley Jackson with 13 points, she tallied all five points for the Lady Wolverines in the opening period.

Advertisement

Gracie Olheiser was injured and assisted off the floor by Rylee Johnson and Wetu CloudHorse as Riverton High School trainer Paige Nolan prepared to treat her – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Sheridan’s interior defense, and dominance on the board limited the Lady Wolverines to just one shot on most possessions. Riverton had just four two-point baskets in the first half.

The second half was a much better shooting performance for Riverton with Jackson hitting a pair of treys, and Taelyn Leseberg adding another 3-pointer. Ryle Johnson drove to the basket – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Strannigan tournament continues Friday on Saturday. Paizley Jackson set up a play – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton 5 7 11 11 – 34

Advertisement

Sheridan 16 16 16 12 – 60

Riverton – Olivia Bradley 1 0-0 2, McAye Fegler 1 0-0 2, Ella Judd 1 2-2 4, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 1-2 5, Hailey Engstrom 2-4 2, Taeyln Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Paizley Jackson 3 (2) 2-3 14, Rylee Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 (3) 7-11 34

Sheridan – Gillian Mitzel 3-4 3, Sydni Bilyeu 4 6-6 14, Adeline Burgess 2 (1) 0-0 7, Ella Bilyeu 1 (1) 0-3 5, Avery McMullen 1 0-0 2, Deblin Cole (1) 1-2 4, Sam Spielman 1-2 1, Alli Ligocki 5 (1) 1-2 14, Jenna Wilson Kaylee Chase 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 (4) 12-16 60

Advertisement