Lady Wolverines fall to Sheridan in Opener

The Lady Broncs took command early and never let up in a 60-34 win over the host Lady Wolverines in the opening game of the season for both teams at the annual Strannigan Tournament.
Riverton was mismatched against the taller, faster Lady Broncs and trailed by double-digits early in the game. Sheridan also has a deep bench, reflected by six different girls scoring in the opening period.
Riverton was paced by Paizley Jackson with 13 points, she tallied all five points for the Lady Wolverines in the opening period.
Sheridan’s interior defense, and dominance on the board limited the Lady Wolverines to just one shot on most possessions. Riverton had just four two-point baskets in the first half.
The second half was a much better shooting performance for Riverton with Jackson hitting a pair of treys, and Taelyn Leseberg adding another 3-pointer.
The Strannigan tournament continues Friday on Saturday.
Riverton 5 7 11 11 – 34
Sheridan 16 16 16 12 – 60
Riverton – Olivia Bradley 1 0-0 2, McAye Fegler 1 0-0 2, Ella Judd 1 2-2 4, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 1-2 5, Hailey Engstrom 2-4 2, Taeyln Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Paizley Jackson 3 (2) 2-3 14, Rylee Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 (3) 7-11 34
Sheridan – Gillian Mitzel 3-4 3, Sydni Bilyeu 4 6-6 14, Adeline Burgess 2 (1) 0-0 7, Ella Bilyeu 1 (1) 0-3 5, Avery McMullen 1 0-0 2, Deblin Cole (1) 1-2 4, Sam Spielman 1-2 1, Alli Ligocki 5 (1) 1-2 14, Jenna Wilson Kaylee Chase 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 (4) 12-16 60