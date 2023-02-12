Lady Wolverines drop a pair to Southwest teams

With just three conference games remaining in the season over the next two weeks, one being a final home game next Saturday against Kelly Walsh, the Lady Wolverines fell to 3-15 overall in a pair of losses to Class 4-A teams out of the far southwest corner of the state. Both games were in the friendly confines of Wolverine gym. Olivia Bradley tried to work around an Evanston defender – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Friday Riverton fell to Green River 55-31 after scoring just eight points combined in the middle two periods of the contest. Saturday, a cold, turnover-plagued second period was the difference in a 50-26 loss to the Lady Red Devils from Evanston. McAge Fegler shot over close Evanston defense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Against the Lady Wolves Friday night Paizley Jackson scored over half of Riverton’s points with a 16-point performance that led all scorers. She along with Wetu Cloud Horse had the only 3-pointers of the game.

Advertisement

Hailey Engstrom tried to create space for a shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Saturday, Riverton played even with a tall, physical Evanston squad early, but couldn’t maintain the pace in the middle of the game with the visiting Lady Red Devils outscoring them 28-8. Jackson scored all eight points for Riverton in that stretch of the game on four 2-point shots. McAye Fegler and Olivia Bradley trapped an Evanston guard – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton is at Rock Springs on Friday, then hosts the Lady Trojans on Saturday at 2 p.m. before returning to the road next Friday for the regular season finale against the top-ranked Fillies from Cody.

Riverton 8 3 8 7 – 26

Evanston 13 9 11 17 – 50 –

Advertisement

Riverton – Olivia Bradley 2 1-1 5, McAye Fegler 3-6 3, Ella Judd 2-3 2, Hailey Engstrom 1 0-0 2, Taelyn Leseberg 1 1-2 3, Paizley Jackson 3 5-6 11. Totals 7 12-18 26

Evanston – Halle Brady 1 (3) 1-3 12, Brinkley Franc 1 (1) 2-3 6, Kalli Fackrell 1-2 1, Ellie Asay 1 2-2 4, Emme Fessler 2-2 2, Autumn 2-2 2, Kendal Fessler 2 2-3 6, Emily Sawyer 4 2-4 10. Totals 10 (4) 18-27 50

Riverton 10 4 4 13 – 31

Advertisement

Green River 15 14 14 12 – 55

Riverton – Bradley 3 0-0 6, Fegler (1) 1-2 4, Wetu Cloud Horse 1 2-2 4, Jackson 5 (1) 3-6 16, Rylee Johnson 1-2 1. Totals 9 (2) 7-23 42

Green River – Braden 1 (2) 0-0 8, Murray 1 0-0 2, Burgess 2-2 2, Killpack 4 2-4 10, Moffat 3 (2) 3-4 15, Demaret (3) 2-4 11, Hernandez 2 (1) 0-0 7. Totals 11 (8) 9-14 31

Advertisement