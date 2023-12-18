Lady Rams handle Hanna – struggle with Snake River and Rocky

The Lady Rams took care of Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow Friday morning to open the Wrangler Invitational Tournament in Shoshoni with a 44-28 win over the Lady Miners.

Dubois led 21-0 before Hanna finally scored on a free throw. Ariana Foster with a one-hand shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Saturday the sledding was much tougher with a 51-17 loss to one of the best Class 1-A teams in the state in the Little Snake River Rattlers and a 58-20 loss to the 7-0 and soon-to-be top-ranked Rocky Mountain Lady Grizz.

Advertisement

Dubois rode the crest of that 21-0 lead on eight first period points by Arianna Foster, including a pair of 3-point shots.

Keira Wage and Kenzi Day each tallied three layups each for a dozen more points and Sami Becker connected on a follow shot for 22 opening period points. Keira Wadge shot a layup – h/t Randy Tucker

It took the Lady Rams three more periods to match that scoring spree.

Dubois cooled off in the middle periods and had just three points in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

Advertisement

Day tallied 18 points to lead the team.

Little Snake River is a quick team that can press and score easily and Rocky Mountain is just solid across all five starting positions with a deep bench. Sami Becker on the break – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Grizzlies have size, quickness and can shoot the ball from the perimeter or take it inside.

Advertisement

DUBOIS 22 9 10 3 – 44

HANNA ELK MOUNTAIN MEDICINE BOW 1 8 11 8 – 28

Dubois – J Wadge 1 0-0 2, Keira Wadge 3 0-6, Kenzie Day 7 (1) 1-2 18, Sami Becker 3 0-0 6, Ariana Foster 1 (1) 4-6 9. Totals 15 (2) 8-14 44

Advertisement

HEM – Widdison 2 0-0 4, Bustos 0-2 0, Scott 1 1-2 3, Widdison 1 0-2 2, Viapuna 2-4 2, Claice 1 0-0 2, Priest 1 0-0 2, Jerogesen 2-2 2, Olsen 3 2-2 8, Widdison 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 8-16 28