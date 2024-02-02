Lady Chiefs roll over Lady Blue

Throw in all the advantages a team might have over an opponent, experience, height, speed, shooting, rebounding, and the intangible benefit of confidence, the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs had all of those checked as they easily handled a young Lady Blue team from Shoshoni 65-12.

While the teams were mismatched Shoshoni found a bright spot in freshman Kaylor McConnaughey. McConnaughey scored nine of the team’s 12 points and had the only pair of baskets from the floor and a 3-pointer. She tallied the first nine of the Lady Blues points. Brenna Metzler guarded Robert Whiteplume – h/t Randy Tucker

On the other end of the court, the Lady Chiefs started slow, leading just 2-0 after the first four minutes of the game but they came to life over the remainder of the opening half.

Wyoming’s winningest coach Aleta Moss talks with her team during a timeout – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian is renowned for their relentless full-court pressure, and they combined it with tight half-court defense when Shoshoni was able to get the ball past half-court. Memphis Dolcater surrounded by Wyoming Indian defenders – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Chiefs ran their full-court layup drill to near perfection and added seven shots from beyond the arc in a display of very balanced offense.

Wyoming Indian converted just two of five free throws, but that came from their quick transition baskets with Shoshoni defenders trailing and not even having the opportunity to foul most of the game. Alexis Bacon was pinned on the baseline by America Oldman – h/t Randy Tucker

Taya Dixey paced the Lady Chiefs with 11 points, Dionne Ferris and Shy Killsontop each scored 10.

Dixey hit three 3-pointers, Ferris a pair and Deja Felter and Maggie Smith each hit a single trey.

Felter put the game in running-clock format with a layup at the 3:33 mark of the third period moving the score to 51-9. Dionne Ferris brought up the ball -h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Chiefs have just two losses this season one to Lodgegrass, Montana, and the other a close game with the Lady Eagles of Tongue River.

Shoshoni began the season 6-0 but have dropped the last eight games.

The Lady Blue travel to Riverside on Friday and host a talented Wright team on Saturday.

Wyoming Indian has an interesting game with a good team from Rocky Mountain at Cowley on Saturday.

WYOMING INDIAN 11 20 8 15 – 65

SHOSHONI 5 5 1 2 – 12

Wyoming Indian – Michaela Hiwalker 2 0-0 4, Roberta Whiteplume 3 0-0 6, America Oldman 0-2 0, Deja Felter 1 (1) 0-0 5, Taya Dixey 1 (3) 0-0 11, Elianna Duran 2 0-0 4, Dionne Ferris 2 (2) 0-0 10, Maggie Smith 2 (1) 0-0 7, Shye Killsontop 5 0-0 10, Camellia Brown 3 2-3 8. Totals 21 (7) 2-5 65

Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler 2-4 2, Kaylor McConnaughey 2 (1) 2-2 9, Morgan Donelson 0-2 0, Megan Harris 1-2 1. Totals 2 (1) 5-10 12