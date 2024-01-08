Lady Chiefs overpowered by Lodge Grass

The tables turned for the Lady Chiefs Saturday in Billings, Montana against a tall, talented Lodge Grass team. Wyoming Indian fell 77-36 to the Lady Indians on the big floor at the Metra.

“This time it was the other team scoring layups on us,” Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss said. The opening tip against Lodge Grass – h/t Margaret Friday

The loss to Lodge Grass combined with a 66-28 win over Greybull on Friday in Big Horn County moves the Lady Chiefs to 10-2 overall on the season.

Wyoming Indian competes in the Big Horn Basin Shootout this weekend. Shye Killsontop goes up for two off a screen by Taya Dixey – h/t Margaret Friday

Lodge Grass rolled to a 26-12 lead after the opening period and never looked back.

The Lady Indians had a decided height advantage over the Lady Chiefs and excellent overall quickness. The combination was too much for Wyoming Indian to handle. Taya Dixey fired a jump shot – h/t Margaret Friday

“They were a tall, quick 3-point shooting team,” Moss said. “They outscored us 6 to 24 in the third quarter.”

The usually hot shooting, transition style Lady Chiefs didn’t appear on the big floor in Billings. Shye Killsontop was the only Lady Chief in double-figures with 14 points.

Wyoming Indian didn’t hit any 3-point shots but the area beyond the 19-9 arc was gracious to the Lady Indians as they drained nine 3-pointers on the game. Camellia Brown on the break – h/t Margaret Friday

Friday, in Greybull the Lady Chiefs had no problems with the Lady Buffs, a team that took them the distance just a few weeks ago.

Wyoming Indian held Greybull to single digit scoring in the final three periods to take an easy road win. Shye Killsontop shoots over the Lodge Grass defense – h/t Margaret Friday

Killsontop and Taya Dixey each tallied 17 points to lead the Lady Chiefs.

WYOMING INDIAN 16 18 14 18 – 66

GREYBULL 12 6 5 5 – 28

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume 3 2-2 8, America Oldman 3 0-0 6, Deja Felter 1 0-0 2, Taya Dixey 5 7-7 17, Elianna Duran 3 3-6 9, Dionne Ferris 1 1-1 3, Maggie Smith 2 0-0 4, Shye Killsontop 5(1) 4-6 17. Totals 24 (1) 15-21

Greybull – Chapman 1 0-0 2, Rodriquez 3 0-0 6, Craft (1) 4-6 7, Gomez 4 0-0 8, Acona 1-2 1, Oatman 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 (1) 5-8 28

WYOMING INDIAN 11 12 6 7 – 36

LODGE GRASS 26 15 18 8 – 77

Wyoming Indian – Oldman 1 0-0 2, Dixey 2 1-1 5, Duran 3 2-5 8, Ferris 3-8 3, Smith 1 1-4 3, Killsontop 4 6-8 14. Totals 11 14-26 36

Lodge Grass – Ramyra White 5 1-4 11, Nayola Lion Shows 2 0-0 4, Autumn White 5 (2) 2-4 18, Mariah Little Light 1 (2) 0-0 8, Kevee Rogers 3 (2) 1-2 13, Jazmine Half (3) 2-4 11, Tailee Bird 0-2 0, Kloe Cummins 3 0-0 6, Briaya Other Med 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 (9) 8-16 77