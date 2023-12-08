Lady Blue outlasts Thunderbird Sophs

A very young Lady Blue squad played tenacious half-court defense in their season opener at Central Wyoming College in a 43-35 win over the Cheyenne East Sophomores.

Shoshoni led by nine at the half and survived a 6-0 run by the Thunderbirds in the third period before senior Abby Jennings hit a follow shot with 4:21 on the clock to stop the rally. Megan Harris scored on a close-range shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Jennings paced Shoshoni along with freshman Kaylor McConnaughy who each tallied 11 points.

Morgan Donelson hit a 3-pointer and Jennings added two more from beyond the arc forcing the much taller T-Birds to extend their defense. Morgan Donelson drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

East was erratic at the line, hitting just three of 10 free throw attempts while Shoshoni’s 60 percent, 12 of 20 proved to be the difference in the game. Brenna Metzler looked to pass – h/t Randy Tucker

SHOSHONI 14 14 4 11 – 43

CHEYENNE EAST 11 8 6 10 – 35

Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler 1 0-0 2, Kaylor McConnaughy 1 9-14 11, Alexis Bacon 2 0-0 4, Abigail Jennings 2 (2) 1-2 11, Morgan Donelson 1 (1) 1-2 6, Megan Harris 2 1-2 5, Harlow Griffin 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 (3) 12-20 43

Cheyenne East Sophomores – Walsh (1) 0-2 3, Cruz 4 (1) 0-0 11, Arago 1 0-0 2, Oohsner 6 2-6 14, Turite 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 (2) 3- 10 35