More

    Lady Blue outlasts Thunderbird Sophs

    Randy Tucker
    Randy Tucker
    Abby Jennings ran into a tall East defender - h/t Randy Tucker

    A very young Lady Blue squad played tenacious half-court defense in their season opener at Central Wyoming College in a 43-35 win over the Cheyenne East Sophomores.

    Shoshoni led by nine at the half and survived a 6-0 run by the Thunderbirds in the third period before senior Abby Jennings hit a follow shot with 4:21 on the clock to stop the rally.

    Megan Harris scored on a close-range shot – h/t Randy Tucker

    Jennings paced Shoshoni along with freshman Kaylor McConnaughy who each tallied 11 points.

    Advertisement

    Morgan Donelson hit a 3-pointer and Jennings added two more from beyond the arc forcing the much taller T-Birds to extend their defense.

    Morgan Donelson drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

    East was erratic at the line, hitting just three of 10 free throw attempts while Shoshoni’s 60 percent, 12 of 20 proved to be the difference in the game.

    Brenna Metzler looked to pass – h/t Randy Tucker

    SHOSHONI          14 14 4 11 – 43

    CHEYENNE EAST 11 8  6 10 –  35

    Advertisement

    Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler 1 0-0 2, Kaylor McConnaughy 1 9-14 11, Alexis Bacon 2 0-0 4, Abigail Jennings 2 (2) 1-2 11, Morgan Donelson 1 (1) 1-2 6, Megan Harris 2 1-2 5, Harlow Griffin 2 0-0 4. Totals  11 (3) 12-20 43

    Cheyenne East Sophomores – Walsh (1) 0-2 3, Cruz 4 (1) 0-0 11, Arago 1 0-0 2, Oohsner 6 2-6 14, Turite 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 (2) 3- 10 35  

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.