Juvenile who caused August 15 power outage received five citations

(Lander, WY) – On August 15 a power outage occurred that left over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers without service, which was reportedly caused by a 15-year-old who drove through a powerline pole on Macfarlane Drive around 4:26 AM.

The subsequent emergency outage left 5,376 residents in Lander and Hudson without power while repairs were made.

Yesterday afternoon, the Lander Police Department (LPD) shared the available information (linked above) until completion of the incident report, which was later sent out on August 16.

According to that LPD call log, the teenager was cited for:

No Driver’s License

Careless Driving

Failure to Drive on Right Side

No Proof of Insurance

Curfew