Jordan’s Way raised just short of $10K for the Lander Pet Connection Wednesday; there is still time to donate!

(Lander, WY) – After visiting Paws for Life earlier this week, the Jordan’s Way Tour fundraiser made its way to the Lander Pet Connection yesterday, March 29, with a Facebook live campaign/live-auction that raised $9,769 for the LPC. Kris tries to raise funds so Anders doesn’t have to eat a dog biscuit (he did this willingly, and ultimately had to eat the treat!) h/t Vince Tropea Mo Banjo gets peanut butter frisbee treat. h/t Vince Tropea The crew sets up the peanut butter frisbees. h/t Vince Tropea



The fundraiser is a non-stop, action packed event, with peanut butter frisbees, flying dog treats, puppacinos, tortilla slap challenges, hot dogs, burgers, pies in the face and a number of other challenges, all in the name of raising funds for our furry friends.

While the initial goal was a hefty $20,000, the LPC was just short of the $10,000 challenge, which entails LPC Executive Director Ellie Fox staying the night in the kennel with the shelter’s longest resident, Banjo.

However, Jordan’s Way and the LPC are pushing back the donation deadline to see if they can make it to the $10K, and get Banjo a slumber party buddy for the night!



Donate here!

For those who were unaware, the mission of Jordan’s Way is “to share meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt. We publicize our efforts on Social Media to work towards influencing the Clearing of Shelters. Through our community outreach, fundraising and advocacy, we create a buzz around shelters that builds a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide a permanent home to homeless animals.”

The nationwide tour has raised over $5 million in support of shelters across the U.S.

Check out some more photos of the event below! LPC worker extraordinaire Anders Trahnstrom poses with KONG treats after having just eaten a dog biscuit himself (for a good cause). h/t Vince Tropea LPC dog whisperer Lucas Hulme was challenged to get his face licker clean by Banjo. h/t Vince Tropea Being stuck in a kennel with this pup isn’t so bad! h/t Vince Tropea LPC Director Ellie Fox is locked in the kennel after having just taken a pie to the face. h/t Vince Tropea They call it puppy love. h/t Vince Tropea They call it puppy love. h/t Vince Tropea The pups licked the girls’ faces clean! h/t Vince Tropea Mmmm, peanut butter frisbees. h/t Vince Tropea Mmmm, peanut butter frisbees. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea Much needed naps after all the excitement. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea