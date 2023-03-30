Jordan’s Way raised just short of $10K for the Lander Pet Connection Wednesday; there is still time to donate!

(Lander, WY) – After visiting Paws for Life earlier this week, the Jordan’s Way Tour fundraiser made its way to the Lander Pet Connection yesterday, March 29, with a Facebook live campaign/live-auction that raised $9,769 for the LPC.
The fundraiser is a non-stop, action packed event, with peanut butter frisbees, flying dog treats, puppacinos, tortilla slap challenges, hot dogs, burgers, pies in the face and a number of other challenges, all in the name of raising funds for our furry friends.
While the initial goal was a hefty $20,000, the LPC was just short of the $10,000 challenge, which entails LPC Executive Director Ellie Fox staying the night in the kennel with the shelter’s longest resident, Banjo.
However, Jordan’s Way and the LPC are pushing back the donation deadline to see if they can make it to the $10K, and get Banjo a slumber party buddy for the night!
For those who were unaware, the mission of Jordan’s Way is “to share meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt. We publicize our efforts on Social Media to work towards influencing the Clearing of Shelters. Through our community outreach, fundraising and advocacy, we create a buzz around shelters that builds a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide a permanent home to homeless animals.”
The nationwide tour has raised over $5 million in support of shelters across the U.S.
Check out some more photos of the event below!