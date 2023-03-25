Coffee Time: Jordan’s Way fundraiser aims to raise $20K for the LPC and dogs like Homie this Wednesday; tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea once again had an interview guest of the furry variety at the station recently, after folks from the Lander Pet Connection stopped by with one of their newest additions, loveable house hippo Homie. D uses her house hippo whisperer’s ways to get Homie to pose for a photo. h/t Vince Tropea Apologies for the blur, Homie could barely stay still on his radio station field trip! h/t Vince Tropea D, Ellie and Homie. h/t Vince Tropea







LPC Executive Director Ellie Fox and Chief Pooper Scooper D Koch brought Homie to Coffee Time to talk about the Jordan’s Way Fundraiser, a national virtual fundraiser that will be featuring the LPC on Wednesday, March 29.

The goal is to raise $20,000, and you can even start donating right here. h/t LPC Facebook page

To learn more about the fundraiser, Jordan’s Way, Homie, and other happenings at the LPC, check out the full Coffee Time interview below.

