Join our team and teach at St. Margaret’s School!

St. Margaret’s School is currently accepting applications for a part-time 3rd grade teacher for next school year (2024-25). They are looking for candidates who are organized, love children, and feel called to teaching.

Are you being called to St. Margaret’s School? Staff at St. Margaret’s School want to learn about you!

Our teaching family is a welcoming environment, providing mentoring, strong onboarding for class-appropriate curriculum to ensure our new team members are well supported and successful.

To apply, email your resume, CV, and any other application documents to [email protected].

For more information, call the school office at 856-5922 or email [email protected].

A glimpse into St. Margaret’s School…