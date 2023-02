(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that area snowpack has definitely been affected by record-breaking January snowfall, with most areas at or above normal snow water equivalent.

According to the NWSR, “most Wyoming river basins are at or above normal for seasonal snow water equivalent (SWE) and precipitation.” h/t NWSR h/t Natural Resources Conservation Service National Water and Climate Center

